The End of Times & The Anti-Christ Revealed by HIS Number 666 and HIS Mark!

The Book of Revelation was written in Greek sometime between 70 and 95 A.D., by an author known only as John the Revelator. While its most commonly associated with fearful, cryptic, or apocalyptic imagery, it’s really only the 13th chapter of Revelation where that’s present. It begins with a letter to the reader, then describes cataclysmic events of the end times or last days where John states he saw in a series of visions from God on High.





Here are the words of John the Revelator that are written as a warning to all of us and for our time at ths very moment:





REVELATION - Chapter 13 - Verses 16, 17 and 18





Verse 16: And he causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads. (Hand in Hebrew refers to the arm)





Verse 17: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.





Verse 18: Here is wisdom. Let him that has understanding count the number of the beast: (Lucifer or His real name 'The Son of the Morning' who had fallen from God's presence for rebellion) for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred three score and six or 666!





Who is The Beast





The Key in Knowing The Identity of This Man Has NOW Been Revealed by His Number - 666!





Let's Do the Simple Math





Please read carefully Revelations Chapter 13 verse 18. For if YOU do YOU will know the name of the 'creature of evil' and 'angel of darkness' and this truth will give YOU knowledge so that YOU might protect yourself and YOUR loved ones!





Doing simple math and using the America alphabet and numbering system, the number of the beast adds up to 666. Whoever is represented by this number then, the text indicates, is pure evil.





Is The Number of the Beast Bill Gates?





Let's do the math together:





B I L L G A T E S

2 9 12 12 7 1 20 5 19





2 + 9 + 12 + 12 = 35 7 + 1 + 20 + 5 + 19 = 52

3 + 5 = 8 5 + 2 = 7





8 + 7 = 15





1 + 5 = [6] = The first number 6





35 + 52 = 87

( 3 + 5 ) + ( 5 + 2 ) = ( 8 + 7 ) = 15





1 + 5 = [6] = The Second number 6





8 ( 3 + 5 ) + 7 ( 5 + 2 ) = 15





15 ( 1 + 5 ) = [6 ] = The Third number 6





6 6 6 = Bill Gates





The Mark of the Beast is 666 and the Name of the Beast is Bill Gates





No Man Shall Buy or Sell Without the Mark of the Beast!





The Mark of the Beast - A Picture is Worth a Thousand Word!





Six letters = 6 with the numbers of the letters added together = 66 giving us the Mark of the Beast 666 when combined.

C = 3

O = 15

R = 18

O = 15

N = 14

A = 1

6 66





The mark of the beast is not just the nano and pico technology that is injected into your interstitial fluids, but the mark is also revealed on all products being bought and sold with the bar code 666 or the 'Mark of the Beast!









Please watch, listen and learn, meditate, pray and then care enough to share with all your soul brothers and sisters around the World!





