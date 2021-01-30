The Fast Tracking for Worldwide Inoculation - What You Should Know





The vaccines for SARS CoVid-2 or also renamed as CoVid-19 have been fast tracked from 10 years to 1 year. It is important for us all to be aware that the clinical trials of these so-called "vaccines" or "gene therapy" inoculations do not finish until 2023!!





Anyone who receives the so-called "vaccine" which is being rolled out Worldwide will be participating in a "vaccine clinical human trial". This will be the largest human experiment on the human race in history!!! And, the first time that animal studies have been by-passed for human experimentation to determine safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and efficacy for the RNA vaccine candidates.

Please understand that the clinical trail for the Pfizer inoculation will NOT be completed till January 27th 2023!!! Here is the link: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728





Please understand that the Moderna human trials come to a close on December 2023 !!! Here is the link: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03897881





And finally, please understand that the AstraZeneca human trials will reach completion in February 2023 !!! https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04516746





Phase III Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of AZD1222 for the Prevention of COVID-19 in Adults

Knowing is power so please take the time and do your own research to protect you and your loved ones.





Be safe NOT sorry!





Robert O Young CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner, Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice www.drrobertyoung.com - CV www.drrobertyoung.com/blog - scientific blog

www.drrobertyoung.com/case-studies https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/ - 3000 articles https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch www.universalmedicalimaging.com - non-invasive medical diagnostics www.phmiracleproducts.com - alkalizing products www.phmriacleretreat.com - treatment centers www.thriveon.com - World premier documentary

https://www.phmiracleproducts.com/collections/books-audio-video/products/boobs-the-war-on-women-s-breasts-dvd - Boobs - The War on Women's Breasts

Setting up an appointment for a consultation - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/services-page





PS - Please read the US Government disclaimer

"The safety and scientific validity of this study is the responsibility of the study sponsor and investigators. Listing a study does not mean it has been evaluated by the U.S. Federal Government. Know the risks and potential benefits of clinical studies and talk to your health care provider before participating. Read our disclaimer for details." Here is the link: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/about-studies/learn#Considerations





References:





[1] Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals - https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728

[2] An Efficacy Study of Adjuvant Treatment With the Personalized Cancer Vaccine mRNA-4157 and Pembrolizumab in Patients With High-Risk Melanoma (KEYNOTE-942) - https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03897881