VAERS Data: Deaths Linked to CoV-19 Inoculation Up by 259 in One Week

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, has been in place since 1990 as a way for healthcare providers to document adverse reactions to vaccines. While imperfect in many ways, VAERS provides an early warning for potential health risks of vaccines. In recent weeks, VAERS has reported over 1,500 deaths related to the COVID vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer.

Between Dec. 14, 2020, and Mar. 5, 2021, 31,079 reports of adverse events were submitted to VAERS, including 1,524 deaths, 5,507 serious injuries and 390 reports of Bell’s Palsy.

Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following CoV-19 vaccines remain consistent with previous weeks, with the exception of a 31% spike in reports of Bell’s Palsy.





Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received by the system as of Friday of the previous week. Today’s data show that between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 5, a total of 31,079 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 1,524 deaths — an increase of 259 over the previous 7 days — and 5,507 serious injuries, up 1,083 over the same time period.In the U.S., 85.01 million CoV-19 vaccine doses had been administered as of March 5.

VAERS is the primary mechanism for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

This week’s 31% increase in reports of Bell’s Palsy marks a break with past trends. Otherwise, today’s data reflect trends that have emerged since The Defender first began tracking VAERS reports related to CoV-19 vaccines.









This week’s VAERS data show:

Of the 1,524 deaths reported as of March 5th , 30% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 46% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

Nineteen percent of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.

Fifty-three percent of those who died were male, 45% were female and the remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.

The average age of those who died was 77.9 and the youngest death confirmed was a 23-year-old.





The first Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine was administered in the U.S. on March 2. As of March 5, two adverse events related to the vaccine had been reported to VAERS. Both occurred in young people, and the reactions included tongue tingling and numbness, hot flashes, headache and extreme fatigue. On March 10, The Defender reported the death of a 39-year-old woman who died four days after receiving a second dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine . Kassidi Kurill died of organ failure after her liver, heart and kidneys shut down. She had no known medical issues or pre-existing conditions, family members said. An autopsy was ordered, but Dr. Erik Christensen, Utah’s chief medical examiner, said proving vaccine injury as a cause of death almost never happens.





SHOCKING - The latest CoV-19 vaccine deaths and injuries from VAERS[1]

EXPOSED - Pfizer vaccine in the UK. Deaths and injuries include: strokes, heart attacks, miscarriages, Bell's Palsy, nervous system disorders, immune system disorders, psychiatric disorders and blindness.[2]





Latest AstraZeneca deaths and injuries. As well as blindness, some of the many injuries include: strokes, heart attacks, miscarriages, sepsis, paralysis, Bell's Palsy, deafness and CoV-19.[3]









One dose (0.5 ml) contains: COVID 19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S* recombinant) 5 × 10^10 viral particles

*Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS CoV 2 Spike glycoprotein. Produced in genetically modified human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 cells.





This product contains genetically modified organisms (GMOs).





The other excipients are:

L-histidine

L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate

magnesium chloride hexahydrate

polysorbate 80

ethanol

sucrose

sodium chloride

disodium edetate dihydrate

water for injections

Latest Deaths and Injuries from CoV-10 Inoculations





67. Boxing Champion Marvin Hagler DEAD at Age 66 After Receiving the COVID “Vaccine”[69]

68. Two Nuns Dead and 28 COVID Positive 2 Days After Experimental COVID mRNA Injections[70]

69. Larry King Receive an Experimental COVID Shot Just Before His Death[71]





Vaccine Effect Risks From the CoV-19 Inoculation Compiled by the FDA – the Food and Drug Administration in the US.[72]

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Transverse myelitis

Encephalitis

Myelitis

Encephalomyelitis

Meningoencephalitis

Meningitis

Encephalopathy

Convulsions

Seizures

Stroke

Narcolepsy

Cataplexy

Anaphylaxis

Acute myocardial infarction (heart attack)

Myocarditis

Pericarditis

Autoimmune disease

Death

Pregnancy, Birth outcomes

Other acute demyelinating diseases

Non anaphylactic allergy reactions

Thromocytopenia

Disseminated intravascular coagulation

Venous thromboembolism

Arthritis

Arthralgia

Joint pain

Kawasaki disease

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children

Vaccine enhanced disease

References





[1] https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&PAGENO=1&PERPAGE=10&ESORT&REVERSESORT&VAX=%28COVID19%29&VAXTYPES=%28COVID-19%29&DIED=Yes&fbclid=IwAR2rBWzmzUUh-5eWc3N4gp6PV3aEnpIyzAX0Oazu32g8hzrPHqKfVmflV1M

[2]https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968414/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print.pdf

[3]https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/968414/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print.pdf

[4] https://www.bitchute.com/video/broXGRzCBw2v/

[5] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/woman-dies-second-moderna-vaccine/

[6] https://vaccinedeaths.com/2021-03-05-34-cases-miscarriage-and-stillbirth-reported-after-experimental-vaccines.html

[7] https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/

[8] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injuries-reported-vaers-climbs/

[9] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/german-nursing-home-residents-died-pfizer-vaccine/

[10] https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/man-dies-after-getting-second-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-in-maharashtra-957313.html

[11] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injuries-reported-vaers-climbs/

[12] https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-second-dose-killed-my-dad-and-many-others-latest-reports-coming-in_6b5OKCdjgKOmGjO.html

[13] https://112.international/society/man-in-greece-died-8-minutes-after-vaccination-against-covid-19-59022.html

[14] https://www.news18.com/news/india/mp-woman-dies-hours-after-taking-second-covid-19-vaccine-dose-in-barwani-3470330.html

[15] https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/295467

[16] https://www.bitchute.com/video/G0FOETmGuCH8/

[17] https://www.bitchute.com/video/n21Ag2v86Aqs/

[18] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/latest-data-cdc-vaers/

[19] https://www.bitchute.com/video/VAJb2Y7gGq0Y/

[20] https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/22-elderly-with-dementia-dead-in-1-week-after-the-experimental-mrna-covid-injection-in-the-netherlands/

[21] https://www.bitchute.com/video/G0FOETmGuCH8/

[22] https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Orc6knbNstV/

[23] h ttps://brandnewtube.com/watch/nurse-with-bell-039-s-palsy-three-weeks-after-taking-nwo-pfizer-vaxx_2y4i9CfrSeCjH8Z.html

[24] https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/28-year-old-wisconsin-healthcare-worker-has-aneurysm-brain-dead-five-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/

[25] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/woman-dies-hours-after-first-dose-pfizer-vaccine/

[26] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nursing-home-residents-spain-die-pfizer-covid-vaccine/?itm_term=home

[27] https://brandnewtube.com/watch/adverse-reaction-to-moderna-covid19-vaccine-please-share_MMg5UNW7WyTHclk.html

[28] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctor-dies-second-dose-covid-vaccine/

[29] https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/14/germany-whistleblower-in-nursing-home-says-elderly-dying-after-covid-vaccine/

[30] https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dropping-dead-like-flies-cna-cant-do-this-no-more-genocide_icAeTPFLYpFolPt.html

[31] https://www.bitchute.com/video/3oW081ain3aO/

[32] https://richieallen.co.uk/man-drops-dead-in-new-york-25-mins-after-receiving-vaccine/

[33] https://khn.org/morning-breakout/rare-blood-disorder-could-be-linked-to-covid-vaccine/

[34] https://www.chronicle.gi/terrible-january-ends-with-71-dead-in-one-month/

[35] https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&SYMPTOMS[]=Abortion+spontaneous+%2810000234%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Abortion+spontaneous+complete+%2810061616%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Foetal+death+%2810055690%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Foetal+heart+rate+abnormal+%2810051139%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Foetal+heart+rate+decreased+%2810051136%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Foetal+hypokinesia+%2810068461%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Foetal+movements+decreased+%2810016866%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Premature+baby+death+%2810076700%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Premature+delivery+%2810036595%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Premature+labour+%2810036600%29&SYMPTOMS[]=Stillbirth+%2810042062%29&VAX=COVID19

[36] https://www.jpost.com/health-science/19-year-old-hospitalized-with-heart-inflammation-after-pfizer-vaccination-657428

[37] https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/39-year-old-nurse-aide-dies-within-48-hours-of-receiving-mandated-covid-19-shot

[38] https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/02/covid-vaccine-death-seniors.aspx

[39] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9181463/Californian-tested-positive-COVID-19-late-December-dies-hours-receiving-vaccine.html

[40] https://news.stv.tv/highlands-islands/covid-infects-35-vaccinated-staff-and-residents-at-care-home?top

[41] https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaccine-injury-video-deleted-from-facebook-13th-jan-2021-shawn-skelton-covid-from-oakland-city-in_Ey4m3dkyz78XhFc.html

[42] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9194107/X-Ray-technician-60-dies-just-two-days-getting-second-dose-Pfizer-jab.html

[43] https://www.basingstokegazette.co.uk/news/19045127.pemberley-house-care-home-deaths-not-related-vaccine/

[44] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9111311/Portuguese-health-worker-41-dies-two-days-getting-Pfizer-covid-vaccine.html

[45] https://www.wionews.com/world/norway-investigating-death-of-two-people-who-received-pfizers-coronavirus-vaccine-354716

[46] https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202101/1212915.shtml

[47] https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/01/06/death-florida-doctor-following-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-under-investigation-gregory-michael/6574414002/

[48] https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/32-year-old-mexican-doctor-suffers-seizures-and-is-paralyzed-after-receiving-the-pfizer-experimental-vaccine/

[49] https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/46-year-old-healthcare-worker-dies-day-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine-govt-says-death-not-related-to-jab/story/428280.html

[50] https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/german-specialists-probing-10-deaths-of-people-vaccinated-against-covid-19-121011500088_1.html

[51] https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/534395-norway-warns-patients-over-80-of-vaccine-risks-after-deaths

[52] https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n149/rapid-responses

[53] https://www.thailandmedical.news/news/vaccine-news-doctors-in-california-call-for-urgent-halt-of-moderna-vaccines-after-many-fall-sick

[54] https://www.infowars.com/posts/2-people-in-india-die-after-receiving-covid-jab-as-bharat-biotech-says-vaccine-too-risky-for-some/

[55] https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12619796/coronavirus-vaccine-major-trial-on-hold/

[56] https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20210118/ca-pause-covid-vaccinations-after-allergic-reactions#:~:text=Jan.%2018%2C%202021%20%2D%2D%20California,according%20to%20The%20Associated%20Press.

[57] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hank-aaron-dies-days-after-receiving-moderna-vaccine/

[58] https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/woman-warns-others-not-to-get-moderna-experimental-covid-vaccine-posts-video-of-herself-convulsing/

[59] https://brandnewtube.com/watch/woman-s-severe-reaction-to-pfizer-covid-19-prompts-investigation_IUHlACmvxfU3GRN.html

[60] https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/California-vaccine-death-COVID-Placer-County-15895656.php

[61] https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14023372/236-brits-died-covid-jabs-vaccines-didnt-play-role/

[62] https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/woman-dies-from-brain-haemorrhage-in-japan-days-after-vaccine-but-link-uncertain

[63] https://news.rthk.hk/rthk/en/component/k2/1578391-20210302.htm

[64] https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/gurgaon-woman-dies-days-after-covid-shot-officials-say-no-link-established-so-far-7158220/

[65] https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/virginia-woman-dies-shortly-after-receiving-coronavirus-vaccine-n1256880

[66] https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/88-year-old-dies-hours-after-covid-vaccination-in-second-such-incident-653721

[67] https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/508-dead-297274-reported-injuries-following-covid19-experimental-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/

[68] https://www.theepochtimes.com/italy-launches-criminal-manslaughter-investigation-after-teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-vaccine_3735806.html

[69] https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/

[70] https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/breaking-9-european-nations-suspend-experimental-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-due-to-fatal-blood-clots/

[71] https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download









Learn the truth about the phantom corona virus. Watch the following interview:















