- Robert O Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner
VAERS Data: Deaths Linked to CoV-19 Inoculation Up by 259 in One Week
Updated: Mar 19
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, has been in place since 1990 as a way for healthcare providers to document adverse reactions to vaccines. While imperfect in many ways, VAERS provides an early warning for potential health risks of vaccines. In recent weeks, VAERS has reported over 1,500 deaths related to the COVID vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer.
Between Dec. 14, 2020, and Mar. 5, 2021, 31,079 reports of adverse events were submitted to VAERS, including 1,524 deaths, 5,507 serious injuries and 390 reports of Bell’s Palsy.
Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following CoV-19 vaccines remain consistent with previous weeks, with the exception of a 31% spike in reports of Bell’s Palsy.
Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received by the system as of Friday of the previous week. Today’s data show that between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 5, a total of 31,079 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 1,524 deaths — an increase of 259 over the previous 7 days — and 5,507 serious injuries, up 1,083 over the same time period.In the U.S., 85.01 million CoV-19 vaccine doses had been administered as of March 5.
VAERS is the primary mechanism for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.
This week’s 31% increase in reports of Bell’s Palsy marks a break with past trends. Otherwise, today’s data reflect trends that have emerged since The Defender first began tracking VAERS reports related to CoV-19 vaccines.
This week’s VAERS data show:
Of the 1,524 deaths reported as of March 5th, 30% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 46% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.
Nineteen percent of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
Fifty-three percent of those who died were male, 45% were female and the remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.
The average age of those who died was 77.9 and the youngest death confirmed was a 23-year-old.
As of March 5, 265 pregnant women had reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 85 reports of miscarriage or premature birth. None of the COVID vaccines approved for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) have been tested for safety or efficacy in pregnant women.
There were 1,689 reports of anaphylaxis, with 59% of cases attributed to the Pfizer-Bio-N-Tech vaccine and 41% to Moderna.
The first Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine was administered in the U.S. on March 2. As of March 5, two adverse events related to the vaccine had been reported to VAERS. Both occurred in young people, and the reactions included tongue tingling and numbness, hot flashes, headache and extreme fatigue. On March 10, The Defender reported the death of a 39-year-old woman who died four days after receiving a second dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine. Kassidi Kurill died of organ failure after her liver, heart and kidneys shut down. She had no known medical issues or pre-existing conditions, family members said. An autopsy was ordered, but Dr. Erik Christensen, Utah’s chief medical examiner, said proving vaccine injury as a cause of death almost never happens.
Vaccine Effect Risks From the CoV-19 Inoculation Compiled by the FDA – the Food and Drug Administration in the US.[72]
Guillain-Barre syndrome
Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
Transverse myelitis
Encephalitis
Myelitis
Encephalomyelitis
Meningoencephalitis
Meningitis
Encephalopathy
Convulsions
Seizures
Stroke
Narcolepsy
Cataplexy
Anaphylaxis
Acute myocardial infarction (heart attack)
Myocarditis
Pericarditis
Autoimmune disease
Death
Pregnancy, Birth outcomes
Other acute demyelinating diseases
Non anaphylactic allergy reactions
Thromocytopenia
Disseminated intravascular coagulation
Venous thromboembolism
Arthritis
Arthralgia
Joint pain
Kawasaki disease
Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children
Vaccine enhanced disease
