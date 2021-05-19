What Happened in India?

This is what's happening in India!





They stopped the antidote of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin from systemic vascular and interstitial fluid chemical and radiation poisoning and ramped up the chemical and biological poisoning with the so-called CoVid -2 now called CoVid -19 vaccine or inoculation. The people of India are part of a mass human experiment that may lead to Global Genetic Genocide.





The so-called Indian variant only reared its head AFTER the experimental CoV 2 “vaccine” was rolled out. You only have to look at official statistics to see this.

So what about deaths? Well the latest data shows us that on the 24th April 2021 2,767 deaths were attributed to CoV 12 now called 19, the highest to occur in India so far. But let’s put that into context, with a population of 1.4 billion that is just 0.0001% of the population. And to put it into further context India sees on average 25,270 deaths per day from all causes.

This is not a crisis ravaging the whole of India. Instead what you are seeing is the mainstream media pinpointing two particular areas within India which has a surge in cases thanks to the rise in asymptomatic testing within those areas, and a shortage of oxygen thanks to the Indian Government’s inability to build oxygen generation plants within the past six months. Step outside of Mumbai and Delhi and you will find that the rest of India is carrying on as normal.





But just showing you the data for India isn’t enough to justify our point that the mainstream media are manipulating you and lying to you. To do this we need to put the data into context and compare it with another country, such as the United Kingdom.





Don’t fall for the trap – The ‘Indian CoV Variant’ does NOT exist, they haven’t even isolated the ‘”Original” CoV - 2 now called 19 Variant’





