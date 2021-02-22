The Philanthropist?

What is Happening in Africa, India and Around the World?

“If someone is able to show me that what I think or do is not right, I will happily change, for I seek the truth, by which no one was ever truly harmed. It is the person who continues in his self-deception and ignorance who is harmed.”

― Marcus Aurelius,

A person or organization who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to good causes.





Is Bill Gates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation philanthropists?





Please read, watch, listen and thoughtfully ponder the above question followed by information concerning Bill Gates, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and the truth about vaccination of the people of Africa and the rest of the World!





Are VACCINES a Philanthropic Endeavor?

Vaccines are the “philanthropic” endeavor for which Gates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are best known.

The “benevolent Bill Gates” was born in December of 1998 – during the Microsoft antitrust trial – when the BMGF announced a $100 million gift to establish the Bill and Melinda Gates Children’s Vaccine Program

The GAVI board is comprised of representatives from “Big Pharma.” The next year, the BMGF pledged $750 million as the “seed money” to set up the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) . GAVI’s partners include certain countries, the Bill and Melinda Gates Children’s Vaccine Program, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Rockefeller Foundation, United Nations Children’s Fund, WHO, and the World Bank.

Gates has been associated with numerous vaccine initiatives in third-world countries which are not only immoral and unethical, but have had disastrous consequences.

HPV (human papilloma virus) trials in India. These alleged medical experiments provided for no investigations or reporting of known adverse drug reactions. For instance, in a 2013 report to the India Parliament , the BMGF was accused of targeting illiterate adolescents without consent for(human papilloma virus) trials in India. These alleged medical experiments provided fororof known adverse drug reactions.

published a report which alleged that “observational studies” (i.e. vaccine “experiments”) had been carried out on 30,000 tribal school children in Andhra Pradesh and Vadodara, Gujarat, India, using the HPV vaccines (Gardasil and Cervarix) and within a month of receiving the vaccine, hundreds of the children became sick and seven children died. Shockingly, the report stated that many of the consent forms used to vaccinate the girls were signed “illegally” – either by the wardens from the hostels where many of the girls resided or using thumbprints from illiterate parents who couldn’t even write. Indian government investigations charged that BMGF funded researchers committed pervasive ethical violations: pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trial, bullying parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to the injured girls. The next year, in August of 2014, the Economic Times India published a report which alleged that “observational studies” (i.e. vaccine “experiments”) had been carried out on 30,000 tribal school children in Andhra Pradesh and Vadodara, Gujarat, India, using the HPV vaccines (Gardasil and Cervarix) and within a month of receiving the vaccine, hundreds of the children became sick and. Shockingly, the report stated that many of the consent forms used to vaccinate the girls were signed “illegally” – either by the wardens from the hostels where many of the girls resided or using thumbprints from illiterate parents who couldn’t even write. Indian government investigations charged that BMGF funded researchers committed pervasive ethical violations: pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trial, bullying parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to the injured girls.

However, after these adverse reactions became known, a report funded by the BMGF was released explaining that there was “no correlation” between the adverse events and the HPV vaccine.

The Child is fine – gets vaccinated – gets sick – then dies. No correlation?

In 2000, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) was finally dropped from US schedules after four decades when the authorities finally admitted that the vaccine was causing more cases of polio than the wild-type virus itself . However, despite this fact, the BMGF has involved itself in an aggressive campaign to promote the OPV in India. However, despite this fact, the BMGF has involved itself in an aggressive campaign to promote the OPV in India.





Please read the following article on the truth about Polio: https://medcraveebooks.com/ebooks/view_eBook/3

According to a 2018 report by Prakash and Puliyel , since the beginning of the OPV push, while “polio” rates have been decreasing, there have been 491,000 new cases of NPAFP (“non-polio acute flaccid paralysis”) which is clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly.





Or did they just create a “new” definition and call it post polio neurological condition or acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), which is now 12 times higher than expected





Please read the following article on post-polio at: https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/2018/10/18/cdc-confirms-62-cases-of-post-polio-illness-mostly-affecting-kids/

Did Gates not know the OPV had been dropped in the US as he suggested he wanted to bring “good health” to impoverished third world countries?





Has anyone from the BMGF rushed to India to suspend their polio vaccines until important questions can be answered about them causing NPAFP and deaths?





Now to a Village in Chad, Africa Involving 500 Children

In December 2012, in the small village of Gouro, Chad, Africa, 500 children were locked into their school and threatened that if they did not “agree” to be vaccinated with an unlicensed meningitis vaccine (MenAfriVac), they would receive no further education. The “humanitarian workers” proceeded to force vaccinate the children without their parent’s consent or knowledge.





South African newspapers complained, “ We are guinea pigs for drug makers .” Eventually, many of these vaccine injured children were returned to Gouro without a diagnosis and each family was given an unconfirmed sum of £1000 by the government. They were informed that their children had not suffered a vaccine injury. (if this were true, why would their government give each family £1000 ?)

What group was in charge of this vaccine disaster which could be described as a “crime against humanity” in Chad?

That’s right! The BMGF funded the distribution of the meningitis vaccine (MenAfriVac) in Chad where dozens of children suffered hallucinations, convulsions, and ultimately paralysis.

Surprise surprise!

Despite the fact the BMGF call vaccines “one of the best buys in global health,” a government inquiry in Pakistan has found the complete opposite . ISLAMABAD: A government inquiry has found that polio vaccines for infants funded by the Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation are causing deaths and disabilities in regional countries including Pakistan.

The startling revelation is part of an inquiry report prepared by the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) on the working of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). The PMIC, headed by Malik Amjad Noon, has recommended that Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani immediately suspend the administration of all types of vaccines funded by the GAVI.”

The main vaccinations in question were the polio vaccine and the 5-in-1 pentavalent vaccine, which were said to be responsible for the deaths and disability of a number of children in Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Japan.

The BMGF also funded the distribution in Kenya of a tetanus vaccine containing human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) that renders a woman infertile and causes miscarriage. It was the Catholic Church that discovered the antigen. It was the Catholic Church that discovered the antigen.

Remember, this is the same Bill Gates who said: “The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps ten to fifteen percent.” (See video below.)





Click Here: https://youtu.be/-SrjRUPBqzw Bill Gates’ obsession with vaccines appears to be stoked by a megalomaniacal willingness to experiment with the lives he thinks are “lesser humans."

NANO & MICROCHIPS & SARS CoVid - 2 RENAMED to SARS CoVid -19

Even more disturbing is the evidence that Bill Gates has been actively driving the coronavirus narrative using his influence. According to the Washington Times , “WHO didn’t announce the coronavirus as a pandemic until the very day after Gates — who had wished for some time that WHO would declare the coronavirus a pandemic — well, until the very day after Gates made a very large donation to a cause that benefits WHO.”

Not surprisingly, Gates is actively involved in driving the “solution” to the very pandemic with a consortium of corporate partnerships, investments into vaccines , and “contact-tracing” solutions driven through the technology sector.

Gates really wants everyone to have a digital certificate or proof of vaccination – that’s the plan! Why would Gates be pushing for this? Here’s why: Microsoft and GAVI are planning on controlling the “global vaccination digital ID” program, announced in 2019 at the ID2020 Alliance annual summit in New York.

In the latest batch of insanity apparently there is a movement toward a registration system where people will be designated as “immune” or “vaccinated”; and only with appropriate and verifiable registry ID’s will citizens be permitted to engage in society.





Do you remember a few years ago when President Trump was going to appoint our good friend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, as the head of the Commission on Vaccination Safety and Scientific Integrity? Eventually, Bobby said that the Trump administration never contacted him after the initial meetings. We always wondered why President Trump seemingly dropped the ball on this issue.

Here’s one of the reasons why. Gates told Trump, “No that’s a bad thing, don’t do that” – do NOT investigate vaccines!” … Because if we started to investigate vaccines, we might just uncover the TRUTH!





Please read Dr. Robert O. Young's published peer reviewed articles on viruses, vaccines and the viral theory at the following links:





1) https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/second-thoughts-about-viruses-vaccines-and-the-hiv-aids-hypothesis---part-1.html

2) https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/second-thoughts-concerning-viruses-vaccines-and-the-hivaids-hypothesis---part-2.html

3) https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/second-thoughts-concerning-viruses-vaccines-and-the-hivaids-hypothesis---part-3-hivaids-and-the-monomorphic-disease-model.html

An outspoken eugenicist and “elite” supremacist, does Gates live to vaccinate the whole of Humanity?





After conveniently ditching the board of Microsoft right as the SARS CoVid-19 “plandemic” started to come into full swing, Gates has been doing nothing other than advocating for mass vaccination of the entire human population and indefinite lock-downs until everyone on the planet is injected with a so-called vaccine that contains HIS 'gene therapy' DNA modifier making those who survive trans-human slaves.

Although many question their integrity and ethics, Bill and Melinda Gates are not stupid people. They are smart enough to know the vaccines, drugs, and media industries they promote are generating BILLIONS of dollars while simultaneously causing BILLIONS of human casualties and tragedies.

QUESTION: Based on the FACTS presented in this article, is Gates the type of person you would or could trust to be the “de facto” leader in pushing SARS CoVid -19 vaccines?





Is he qualified?





Does he have moral integrity?

It is difficult to believe that, despite the mounting evidence outlining the many crimes against humanity that have been committed by the BMGF and GAVI, many still think of Bill Gates as a “hero.”

However, according to the definition of “hero” in the Oxford Dictionary, the word hero means: “A person, typically a man, who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.”

If you check the Mirriam-Webster and other dictionaries, you will find that the word “hero” is defined as someone who vaccinates innocent, vulnerable children with untested and unsafe vaccinations, causing them to suffer agonizing, untimely deaths.

Take a look at this video, titled “Bill Gates – What You Were Not Told” if you want to learn, as Paul Harvey used to say, “the rest of the story” about Bill Gates.





Click Here: https://youtu.be/3NdWog53axM

Please read and share the following scientific articles on SARS CoVid - 2 renamed to SARS CoVid - 19





1. Is History Repeating Itself Again - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/is-history-repeating-itself-again-again-again

2. NO Isolation of "SARS-COV-2-19" from Australian, New Zealand, Italy, Germany, & Canadian Researchers - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/no-isolation-of-sars-cov-2-19-from-australian-new-zealand-italy-germany-canadian-researchers

3. Missing in Action - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/missing-in-action-truth-about-viruses

4. The Blood Never Lies - People Lie! - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-blood-never-lies-people-lie





5. Dismantling the Viral Theory - https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/2019/02/02/do-you-believe-in-the-viral-theory/





6. The Testimony of Dr. Robert O. Young in Bali, Indonesia

https://youtu.be/gKjnEz5s37o

7. Over seventy articles on viruses, vaccines and the viral theory can be found at the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog/categories/corona-virus

So Was Bill Gates the Water Boy for Henry Kissinger's Luciferian Worldview?





Henry Kissinger in a speech to WHO council on eugenics 2-25-2009

“Once the herd accepts mandatory forcible vax, it’s game over! They’ll accept anything – forcible blood or organ donation – for the ‘greater good’. We can Genetically Modify children & sterilize them – for the ‘greater good’. Control sheep minds & U control the herd. Vax makers stand to make Billion$, & many of YOU in the room today are investors. It’s a big win-win! We thin out the herd & the herd pays us for providing extermination services. Now, what’s for lunch, huh?” – Dr. Henry Kissinger





While the Gates Foundation is posed to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from its vaccine partnerships, and Gates’ personal worth has increased by over $10 billion since March 2020, many ordinary citizens are already suffering from the dangerous side-effects of largely untested mRNA-derived vaccines.





The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and those of its competitors Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are developed using mRNA technology and are currently classed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as experimental , despite the latter two having the FDA’s “emergency use authorization.” [https://www.fda.gov/drugs/types-applications/investigational-new-drug-ind-application#Introduction]

Since the launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded a total of 1,095 deaths from December 15, 2020, up to February 18, 2021, accounting for 5.5% of 19,907 adverse events on the system’s report. An additional 2,297 people were hospitalized, 755 of whom were considered to have suffered a life-threatening reaction.





So What Then Are The Real Causes for the Symptoms Associated With the CoV-2-19?





Go to the following link to find YOUR answers! https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog/categories/corona-virus