NO Isolation of "SARS-COV-2-19" from Australian, New Zealand, Italy, Germany, & Canadian Researchers

The Missing in Action Virus!









Here are the links from government health departments and research institutes announcing that 'SARS-COV-2 or 19' have never been isolated, purified, identified and shown to exist or to be contagious according to the accepted scientific methods of Koch Postulates or Rivers Postulates!









[1] British Columbia's Provincial Health Services Authority (Canada) admits (to an FOI submitter who prefers not to be named) to having no record describing isolation of "SARS-COV-2" by anyone, anywhere, ever: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/BC-PHSA-no-isolation-records-and-delaying-other-requests-F20-0844-redacted.pdf





[2] An updated "no records" FOI reply from the Public Health Agency of Canada where someone is clearly unhinged from reality, admitting that the request “has resulted in a “No Records Exist“” while insinuating that the problem is mine for not accepting an oxymoron (“isolation in culture”) + useless PCR tests + wild assumptions based on a wildly uncontrolled experiment as a substitute for actual “SARS-COV-2” isolation:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/PHAC-follow-up-A2020000110-20210202-redacted.pdf

[3] "Hall of Shame": An FOI request re "SARS-COV-2 isolation" submitted to Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health by Michael S. on August 9, 2020 remains completely ignored by the Ministry:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/German-Federal-Ministry-of-Health-ignored-FOI-request-redacted.pdf [4] [Expose published Jan 31, 2021 by Nobel Prize nominee Dr. Stefano Scoglio and investigative journalists Torsten Engelbrecht and Konstantin Demeter:

Phantom Virus: In search of Sars-CoV-2

https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/31/phantom-virus-in-search-of-sars-cov-2/#3BACK [5] Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation – CSIRO ("Australia's national science research agency") admits to having no record describing the isolation of ANY virus on Australia’s national "immunization" schedule, by anyone, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/CSIRO-Immunisation-Schedule-Response-Redacted.pdf

[6] New Zealand’s crown research institute, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research once again equates “isolation” with culturing and this time admits to having no record re isolation of “SARS-COV-1” or (once again) any “virus” on NZ’s "Immunisation" Schedule. And, they simply ignored a query re isolation of any “common cold coronavirus”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/ESR-FOI-reply-schedule-SARS-common-cold.pdf]





To learn more read the following articles:





[1] https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-fast-tracking-for-worldwide-inoculation-what-you-should-know





[2] https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/truth-can-will-and-must-prevail





[3] https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/missing-in-action-truth-about-viruses





Peer-reviewed publications of Dr. Robert O. Young regarding the coronavirus or 'SARS-CoVid-2 and 19'





[1] Young RO, Migalko G (2020) What Causes Oxygen Deprivation of the Blood (DIC) and Then Lungs(SARS - CoV 2 & 19)?. Integ Mol Bio Biotechnol 1: 001-007

[2] The Genesis of Severe Acute Respiratory (Syndrome) Disease or SARS (Coronavirus - COVID - 2 and COVID - 19) is Found in the Interstitial Fluids of Intestitium. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-genesis-of-severe-acute-respiratory-syndrome-or-sars-corona-virus-or-covid-19





[3] Young RO (2016) Second Thoughts about Viruses, Vaccines, and the HIV/AIDS Hypothesis - Part 1. Int J Vaccines Vaccin 2(3): 00032. DOI: 10.15406/ijvv.2016.02.00032





[4] Young RO (2016) Second Thoughts Concerning Viruses, Vaccines and the HIV/AIDS Hypothesis - Part 2. Int J Vaccines Vaccin 2(3): 00034. DOI: 10.15406/ijvv.2016.02.00034





[5] Young RO (2016) Second Thoughts Concerning Viruses, Vaccines and the HIV/AIDS Hypothesis - Part 3 HIV/AIDS and the Monomorphic Disease Model. Int J Vaccines Vaccin 2(3): 00035. DOI: 10.15406/ijvv.2016.02.00035