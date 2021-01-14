Martin Luther King, Jr. - Never Be Afraid To Do What's Right!

Free at Last, Free at Last! Thank God I am Free at Last!

Several years ago I had the beautiful experience to have been invited to speak at the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Chapel in Atlanta, Georgia on the campus of Morehouse College by Professor Dean Lawrence Carter, Jr. (below I am pictured with Professor Lawrence Carter, Dean of the Martin Luther King Chapel at More House College, Atlanta, Georgia. When introducing me to speak at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Chapel, Dr. Carter stated, "Dr. Robert O. Young is the Martin Luther King Jr. of the 21st Century.") It was one of my greatest memories to stand at the same pulpit where Martin Luther King, Jr., Ikada, Ghandi and Mandela delivered powerful messages of freedom, love and light. There in front of thousands I was blessed to have the opportunity to share my pH Miracle message of freedom, love and light. A message that has now blessed the lives of millions around the World. Thank you God for the blessing of service in my life. Thank you all for the opportunities you have given me to serve you, my brothers and sisters - my friends.





One of my favorite quotes of Martin Luther King, Jr. is one that has impacted my life in so many ways, "Never, never be afraid to do what's right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society's punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way." Yes, it was hard to be incarcerated for 5 months at the East Mesa Re-entry Facility, but I want you all to know that I have no regrets! Today, I am so grateful to be home with my family and friends.

After almost 35 years of studying and learning about acid – base chemistry in vertebrates, and the same number of years attempting to share what I have observed and learned, I am enormously gratified to see the larger scientific community beginning to recognize and validate my work. It has been a long journey out of darkness. Almost every day now some new scientific paper is published that validates my work. Recently at a scientific conference I heard a noted scientist say, “In certain conditions, we believe it is better to have the tissues properly alkalized.” He did not give me credit, but his knowledge came from my work. You have no idea how far the journey has been from where I started to hearing those words from a distinguished member of the scientific community.

I have lived with doubt and criticism for so long that I have come to understand it as actually encouraging and exciting. No one takes the time to write to a newspaper about something that does not interest them. When people take the time to read, investigate and try to understand and then to sit down and write to an editor to complain, what they are really doing is asking questions; asking the author to explain his or her self; to defend their work. It is wonderfully energetic and encouraging to see people interested and asking questions. Asking questions is the first step towards knowledge. It is a sign of courage and intellectual bravery to ask questions and seek knowledge.

We, as humans, live in such profound darkness. Not knowing what is in the dark is a very scary thing. We, like children, need to know there are no boogey men under the bed. The truth is adults are afraid too. We tell our children there are no boogey men, but we still look under the bed ourselves just to be sure. The truth is we don’t know so much more than we do know.

We live in a Universe of what Donald Rumsfeld, the former American Secretary of Defense, called “Unknown Unknowns”. The more we learn, the more we realize how much we still don’t know. Albert Einstein once quipped, “Intelligence is a very humbling thing. It makes us realize that what the greatest of us knows, pales in comparison to that which none of us knows”. Knowledge is always being accumulated. Much of it disturbs our serenity. We want to believe we know at least most of what is to be known. But, alas, we know so very little.

We are much better off today than most humans were when they died in their 30′s, of things like infected teeth, which dentists today deal with so easily, and from minor wounds, that surgeons today routinely stitch up in minor medical clinics. Our knowledge is greater than it was for even our parents. We continue to learn, in spite of our very human desire to believe we already know most of what we need to know. Today it is said that all of human knowledge is compounding about every 3 years. In other words, we will learn more in the next 3 years than we have learned in our entire previous recorded history. My work is in that record. Today the medical professions, and healers around the world are just beginning to understand what I have been teaching for over 3 decades.

The very thing that people complain about, is actually a result of the broader acceptance of my work in the scientific community. When someone writes, "I…was shocked to discover a number of UK companies promoting practices and diets based on his theories.” It both excites and encourages me that people are finally beginning to “get it.” I can understand why “getting it” is so unnerving. It recognizes that all along there has been a boogey man under the bed that we did not know was there! The good news is, now that we know that living an acidic lifestyle will make us sick, and accelerate aging and hastens death, we can do something about it! Just like now we can treat infected teeth and stitch up wounds, that once killed us at a very early age.

I still laugh every now and then about a joke I heard on the old American Hee Haw TV show years ago, “Junior” said, “A man told me he broke his leg in two places. I told him the thing to do was to stay out of those places!” It’s the same with an acidic lifestyle. If the things you are doing are making you sick, then stop doing them!

I have had people object to my saying that an HIV, Ebola or Zika Virus does not cause AIDS or disease. A great percentage of the larger scientific community does not believe that either. I am in good company. The way to shut us all up, is for someone to prove that HIV, Ebola or Zika actually does cause AIDS or disease. That hasn’t been done, because it can’t be done.

Some people object to my theory of pleomorphism and the origins of what are called bacteria, yeast, mold and viruses. But, you don’t have to know or understand the origins of these biological forms to understand that if your body is properly alkalized none of them can reproduce and none of them can cause any of the ill effects thought to be associated with them. How these biological forms arise is, and has been for centuries, a great debate. The proof of my work is in the results. For at least a century, it has been known that cancers form and thrive only in overly acidic tissue.” I did not develop that knowledge, I only explained it. Don’t blame the messenger for the message.





Diabetes is another condition that has been largely misunderstood. For decades the way the medical community dealt with diabetes was only to treat the symptoms. The symptoms were targeted, because it was not known what caused diabetes. I like to say, we have always known what caused diabetes, we just did not like the answer. The answer has always been, change your lifestyle, and change your diet! But, we humans like our cures to fit our lifestyles not to adjust our lifestyles to prevent the conditions. You want to turn diabetes around over night? Get all of the animal proteins out of your diet, along with all of the simple carbohydrates and sugars, stop drinking acidic beverages, and eating highly acid foods, add back in the alkaline green plants and simply watch what happens. Learn!

Here is something fun for your family members to do. Go on the Internet and Google “Eggs cause Diabetes.” I have been saying that for years to howls of criticism. Now the larger scientific community is beginning to understand what I have been saying, and my critics are stunned… What!? ALL animal proteins are acidic and cause degenerative conditions we like to call diseases. Sorry.. it’s the message that is not liked. I’m just the messenger.

One last thing, I get criticized frequently because I did not receive my Ph.D. from Harvard or Johns Hopkins, or some other favored institution. I wish I could have afforded those institutions, but the schools I attended were and are fine institutions. Snob appeal does not make a good institution. We just love to establish ranks of exclusions. In the U. S. to have attended a fine engineering school you need to have attended MIT, or Stanford… most recently California Institute of Technology has taken the lead, but the truth is the Indian Institute of Technology in India is widely recognized as the finest engineering school in the world.

Institutions do not make the quality of their students. The students make the quality of the Institutions. In fact, institutions do not “teach” creativity or innovation. All institutions do is teach what is presently known, not what is yet to be discovered. More often than not, throughout time, our greatest discoveries have come from individuals with very little formal education, Steve Jobs from Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, the guy that started Facebook and Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft. Unfettered by dogma and entrenched lore, visionaries look at the world with new eyes and see things others could not or cannot see. I am very proud of the knowledge I was given by the institutions I attended, but I am most proud of the work I have done that has expanded that knowledge and built on what was known when I was in University… work that after 35 plus years is finally being recognized and validated… work that is finally reaching the victims of ignorance, and making a difference in their lives.

What I encourage everyone to do, especially my critics, is to continue to read, study, ponder, listen and learn; take charge of your own health, do what works! This is how I have come to all of my conclusions… watching and studying what works, and building on that evidence. Scholars can argue about WHY an apple falls from the tree, but the important thing is to note is that it does!





Please watch my testimony before the International Tribunal of Natural Justice so maybe you can understand that the path I have chosen to walk has not been easy -









God bless you all and God bless humanity with the capacity to love one another and NEVER turn away from a soul who is in need of a helping hand. I promise you it will do your soul good.

In Love and God's Healing Light,

Robert O Young CPT, MSc, PhD, DSc, Naturopathic Practitioner

Commissioner - The International Tribunal of Natural Justice

PS What Does It Mean to be Truly Free?

What is freedom if it is not to be free in every way, from our most minute cell to our most expansive dreams? He is free who can afford to let the interactions between the cell and spirit take place in a most harmonious and loving way. There is no freedom in the philosophies of men. Freedom of that sort lasts for only a duration of a thought, of an act. To be truly free is to be able to establish peace between all opposition within us! To realize that the circumstances of our lives are not important as compared to the kindness, thoughtfulness, acceptance, understanding, and love we show to others.